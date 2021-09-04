Anime You Should Watch: Redline

Killer slacks. Or rather, killer jeans. Let your mind process that one for a minute since to be perfectly honest, yes, it is one of the silliest concepts to come along yet, but there’s a little bit of promise so long as there’s an explanation forthcoming. Jeans that can constrict and crush a person’s lower half, can hang a person, snap them in half, cut off digits, yeah, that’s different, and it’s definitely ridiculous, but from the trailer, it’s evident that someone saw a bit of promise in it since we’re looking at something that people are bound to laugh at while at the same time we’ll be forced to wonder just how this idea managed to get pushed through. Of course, we would have to wonder how other ideas were pushed through as well since when it comes to horror, there are some truly disturbing ideas and some that would make a person shake their head in dumbfounded wonder when it comes to thinking how they were ever approved. In a way, it would suggest that whoever brought this idea to mind might have known the right people or managed to finance the movie on their own.