Anime You Should Watch: Redline

By Daniel Medina
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRedline is an intergalactic space race Japanese animation film from the highly praised studio Madhouse. The film is set in the distant future and was adapted from an original story written by Ishii. It took seven years to make and has over 100,000 hand-drawn frames. This is a lot longer than Madhouse intended but man was it worth the wait.

