Lando Calrissian’s Daughter Jannah is Getting Her Own Disney Plus Series

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt almost sounds as though the skeptics are coming out of the woodwork now that Jannah, the daughter of Lando Calrissian, is reportedly getting her own show. It could be the way that the Star Wars universe has been handled since Rise of Skywalker came out, or it could be just the way that Disney has handled the core movies, to begin with since purchasing Lucasfilm from George Lucas. It feels fair to say that anytime that Star Wars is being discussed there is a healthy amount of skeptics near and ready to offer their two cents or more. But utilizing Jannah could be interesting since it would give another layer of depth to the Star Wars story and send things off in another direction that might be intriguing to see. Also, given the fact that she’s Lando’s daughter, it could be that his uncanny luck might have passed down her, along with the gift of charm that Lando has always possessed. It’s uncertain how long Billy Dee Williams will want to stick around, but he was great in the last movie since apart from what age had done to him, nothing had really changed that much.

