Cooling sites to open in metro Vegas due to excessive heat

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clark County and Las Vegas officials on Saturday announced they plan to open cooling locations on Monday and Tuesday to provide relief during excessive heat expected in the metro area.

An excessive heat watch issued by the National Weather Service for Monday morning through Tuesday evening warns of “dangerously hot conditions.”

The cooling locations will include Dula Gymnasium, Courtyard Homeless Resource Center and other sites. However, a list released by Clark County said some sites, such as recreation centers, will be closed Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.

According to forecasters, high temperatures in Las Vegas and other locations in the region will range up to 110 degrees (43.3 Celsius) in Las Vegas and up to 113 degrees (45 Celsius) in Laughlin.

The weather service said the extreme heat “will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,” particularly for people outdoors for work or other activities.

People are advised to drink plenty of water, stay in air-conditioned spaces and check on relatives and neighbors.

Meanwhile, the Reno area and the Tahoe Basin in northern Nevada on Saturday continued to have poor air quality due to smoke from California wildfires.

The weather service said those conditions are expected to continue “until fire activity is greatly diminished.”