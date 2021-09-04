CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Raducanu storms into 4th round at U.S. Open

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Emma Raducanu continues to roll at the U.S. Open, using a straight-sets victory to advance to the fourth round. Raducanu beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-0, 6-1 to set up a potential date with top-seeded Ash...

TennisNew York Post

Dominant Maria Sakkari downs Karolina Pliskova for US Open semifinal berth

Karolina Pliskova is known for her powerful serve, but Maria Sakkari stole her thunder. The 17th-seeded Sakkari covered every inch of the court and absolutely dominated on serve Wednesday night, defeating Pliskova 6-4, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to advance to the semifinals of the U.S. Open for the first time in her career. Sakkari, who became the first Greek woman to reach the U.S. Open singles semifinals, will face Britain’s teenage phenom Emma Raducanu on Thursday for a spot in her first major final.
TennisSkySports

US Open: Emma Raducanu defeats Stefanie Vogele to reach second round

The 18-year-old, making her overseas Grand Slam main draw debut, cruised past lucky loser Vogele in 79 minutes. Raducanu is a fast-rising talent who reached the final of the WTA Challenger event in Chicago last week. That run has helped her climb to No 150 in the latest WTA rankings.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Relentless Raducanu races into U.S. Open last 16

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - British teenager Emma Raducanu extended her dream run at Flushing Meadows with a stunning 6-0 6-1 win over Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo to race into the U.S. Open last 16 on Saturday. The 18-year-old Raducanu, who burst onto the scene earlier this year by...
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Qualifier Emma Raducanu advances to U.S. Open semifinals

British teen Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier in the Open Era to reach the semifinals of the U.S. Open with her 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 11 seed Belinda Bencic on Wednesday in New York. The 18-year-old, ranked No. 150 in the world, also reached the Round of 16...
Tenniskfgo.com

Tennis – Raducanu surprises herself with U.S. Open run

NEW YORK (Reuters) – No one is more surprised than Emma Raducanu herself. The British teenager became the first qualifier to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals by beating Olympic champion Belinda Bencic in straight sets on Wednesday. “I didn’t expect to be here at all,” Raducanu told reporters. “I think...
TennisPosted by
Daily Herald

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic, Zverev again in a semifinal

NEW YORK -- LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Novak Djokovic's bid for an Olympic gold medal was stopped in the semifinals in Tokyo by Alexander Zverev. Now it's Zverev again who can end the top-seeded Djokovic's quest for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since Rod Laver in 1969. They meet in the second semifinal Friday, after No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev faces No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime, the first Canadian to make the U.S. Open men's semifinals. Zverev rallied from a set down to beat Djokovic in Tokyo, then went on to win the gold medal for Germany. Seeded fourth in Flushing Meadows, Zverev has won 16 straight matches since Auger-Aliassime beat him at Wimbledon. Djokovic won the championship there for his 20th Grand Slam title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most by a men's player. With a victory Friday, Djokovic will tie another Federer record with his 31st appearance in a Grand Slam final. Medvedev is trying to return to the U.S. Open final, where he lost to Nadal in 2019. The Russian was beaten in straight sets by eventual champion Dominic Thiem last year in the semifinals. The men's doubles final and the women's doubles semifinals are also on Friday's schedule.
SportstheScore

Brooksby youngest American in US Open 4th round since 2002

Jenson Brooksby became the youngest American man to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick in 2002. The 20-year-old Brooksby advanced with his five-set win over 21st-seeded Russian Aslan Karatsev, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. Brooksby joined Frances Tiafoe as the American men to have already...
Indian Wells, CAcoachellavalley.com

2021 BNP Paribas 1st Fall Edition of Tennis Paradise

World No. 1s Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty, Surging Stars Medvedev, Sabalenka, Zverev, Andreescu and Teenage Phenoms Alcaraz, Fernandez, Gauff Ready for Center Stage in the Desert. The BNP Paribas Open, to be held October 4 – 17, 2021 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, released its player entry lists...
Tennisaudacy.com

The Latest: Djokovic, Zverev get started in US Open semis

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Novak Djokovic has to get past the hottest player on the men's tennis tour to keep alive his Grand Slam hopes. The No. 1 seed is on the court in the U.S. Open semifinals against...
TennisPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev into 3rd Grand Slam final at US Open

NEW YORK — (AP) — Daniil Medvedev twice was a point from finding himself tied at a set apiece in his U.S. Open semifinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The No. 2-seeded Medvedev surged out of that tight spot, beat a mistake-prone Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 on Friday and now is headed to his third Grand Slam final.
Tennisaudacy.com

The Latest: Medvedev sweeps his way back to US Open final

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Daniil Medvedev is in the U.S. Open final for the second time in three years after beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2. Medvedev, who lost to Rafael Nadal in the 2019 final, will play either...

