‘We have to be perfect’ - Kyle Busch

If Kyle Busch or any of his Toyota teammates are going to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship, it will require perfection. “I feel like we’ve kind of made a little bit of strides, but as we’ve made a little bit, I think they’ve made a little bit too,” Busch said of the competition ahead of this weekend’s playoff opener at Darlington. “The Hendrick guys, obviously they’re strong, and we’ve had our years of dominance where you guys (media) have probably asked all of those drivers, where is it that Toyota is beating you? Why are they better? I get it, but it’s just a thing where we’ve got to work hard with what we’ve got.