*UPDATE*WWE Gets Even More Cheap As They've Now Cut Backstage Catering
WWE, despite having record profits this year, is lately operating like a company that is just about insolvent. WWE President Nick Khan is slashing the budget across the board, which has led to the layoffs of numerous corporate employees and in the post-production departments, the continuing releases of wrestlers from both the main roster and NXT, and this week consolidating the backstage camera crews down to one single camera for backstage promos and video content. And the hits keep coming, as now it's being reported that WWE has cut backstage catering at shows, forcing crew and talent to either eat food from the arena or brown bag it.bleedingcool.com
