UPDATE*WWE Gets Even More Cheap As They've Now Cut Backstage Catering

Funko Pop vinyl figures are very much popular and recently a brand new Bray Wyatt Fiend pop has hit the stores and it seems it will be in high demand. They had a Walmart exclusive ready to go for The Fiend, and the toy company had to fulfill that contract. Therefore, fans can now buy a Christmas version of Bray Wyatt’s Fiend in Funko pop form. These products are being sold for around $40 each on eBay right now, but they retail for around $13 if you can find one on the shelves. Amazon previously had the exclusive on Bray Wyatt’s Fiend, but this new one glows in the dark and it has a Santa hat. Randy Orton Major ‘Heel Turn’ Rumor Leaks.