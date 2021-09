Q: I own an apartment building in Solano County. There are a total of 24 units, and although nice and clean, these are what you would term “economy” apartments. You may have read in the paper that one of our tenants was beaten up and robbed, allegedly by another tenant. Now she has a lawyer and is threatening to sue me because she says I knew the other tenant was dangerous and I shouldn’t have rented to him, or at least should have prevented him from hurting her. I feel really bad about what happened, but now I’m scared that I have personal liability for the actions of a guy I had no control over.