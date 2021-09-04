Mercedes looming in Max's mirrors as Verstappen squeaks into pole: 2021 Dutch GP qualifying report

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch driver Max Verstappen has sent his Orange Army of fans into raptures after taking a brilliant pole position for the Netherlands Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver’s final lap was just good enough to beat Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton by .04 seconds and his teammate Valtteri Bottas by .034. Verstappen’s orange-clad fans stood and roared when he went past the main grandstand area and sealed his season-leading seventh pole of the season. That is four more than F1 record holder Hamilton. Earlier in the day Verstappen had the fastest time in the third and final practice ahead of Bottas and Hamilton.