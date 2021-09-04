CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes looming in Max's mirrors as Verstappen squeaks into pole: 2021 Dutch GP qualifying report

By Tony Dodgins
Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since 1985, when Niki Lauda scored the last of his 25 GP victories, Zandvoort returned to the F1 schedule. Can it really be 42 years since I slept under the stars at Scheivlak corner to get a good view of that race where the irrepressible Gilles Villeneuve reversed back onto the track and drove three-quarters of a lap with his left-rear wheel hanging off? Sadly, it appears so!

