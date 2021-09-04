CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could this season be Kevin Colbert’s best ever as the Steelers GM?

By Joe Kuzma, Brian E. Roach
Cover picture for the articleJoe and Brian join forces on this Labor Day holiday weekend to cover the latest news and notes from Steelers Nation. It’s been a busy week, as the Pittsburgh Steelers signed players to their practice squad and made some other moves: some predicted by our hosts, and others that were a surprise. Hear their thoughts on the addition of CB Ahkello Witherspoon and how the 2021 draft class is shaping up to be one of Kevin Colbert’s finest, as well as how other shrewd offseason moves that put the Steelers General Manager in class of his own.

