Rays rookie SS Wander Franco back in lineup

Sacramento Bee
 6 days ago

Tampa Bay Rays rookie shortstop Wander Franco was back in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins after clearing MLB concussion protocols. Franco extended his on-base streak to 33 games with a seventh-inning walk Thursday night against the Boston Red Sox. He left after the at-bat with a headache. He was checked by a trainer after pointing toward his head several times earlier in the plate appearance.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Christian Vázquez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox
Related
MLBdraysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays promote OF Josh Lowe; Activate 1B Ji-Man Choi and RHP Matt Wisler

Prior to their series finale against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Rays have promoted their top outfield prospect Josh Lowe from Triple-A Durham as part of a small flurry of roster moves. In addition to Lowe joining the active roster, the Rays have also activated first baseman Ji-Man Choi and right-handed pitcher Matt Wisler from the Injured List.
MLBBoston Globe

Hunter Renfroe put on quite a show, first with his bat, then with his arm as Red Sox avoid a sweep

Audacity can sometimes be Hunter Renfroe’s nemesis. His combination of power and speed can occasionally be too much to corral. He can be prone to the big swing at the plate when the Sox just need a knock the other way. Or he can unleash a laser from right field toward home plate. Sure it travels at rapid speed, but it can miss the cutoff man, allowing the runner or runners to advance.
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles and Rays lineups

The Orioles will attempt to win their third game in a row tonight, weather permitting, with Jahmai Jones staying at second base and Ramón Urías at shortstop while Jorge Mateo is day-to-day with soreness in his lower back. Manager Brandon Hyde said Mateo is feeling better and could be available...
MLBnumberfire.com

Austin Meadows not in Rays lineup on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Meadows will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jordan Luplow starting in left field. Luplow will bat seventh versus left-hander Chris Sale and the Red Sox. numberFire's models project...
MLBbostonnews.net

Wander Franco leads surging Rays against Red Sox

Wander Franco's impact for the Tampa Bay Rays has been as advertised, but even his exploits were overshadowed by his club's 11-10 comeback win in 10 innings over the host Boston Red Sox on Monday. Franco and his teammates -- winners of 10 of 17 over Boston -- will try...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays lose game to Red Sox, Wander Franco to headache

ST. PETERSBURG — It’s only been two games, but so far it hasn’t been much of a September to remember for the Rays. Thursday was their second straight loss since the calendar flipped and the second night they have looked bad in doing so, losing 4-0 to the Red Sox.
MLBnumberfire.com

Taylor Walls not in Rays' Saturday lineup

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Taylor Walls is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Walls is being replaced at shortstop by Wander Franco against Twins starter Andrew Albers. In 140 plate appearances this season, Walls has a .205 batting average with a .614 OPS, 1 home run,...
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Hunter Renfroe's 8th-inning homer lifts Red Sox past Rays

Hunter Renfroe hit a go-ahead, two-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning to help the Boston Red Sox earn a 2-1 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday and avoid a three-game sweep. Renfroe (2-for-4) smashed his 27th homer of the season off Rays reliever...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 2, Rays 1: The Hunter Renfroe Game

Talk about a much-needed win. The Red Sox were on the verge of a sweep at the hands of the Rays coming into Wednesday’s game, and for most of the game the offenses were nowhere to be found. Nathan Eovaldi got the start for Boston, and he was dominant. The stuff was about as good as we’ve seen from him this year, and he got through seven scoreless. But on the other side, the Red Sox had hard hit after hard hit, but nothing to show for it. The Rays eventually took a lead in the eighth, but Hunter Renfroe made sure the fans went home happy. He hit a two-run shot in the eighth to give Boston the lead, and then for good measure ended the game with a monster outfield assist. All in a day’s work.
MLBDodger Insider

Game 140: Boston Red Sox 2 Rays 1 — Postgame News and Notes

The Rays were four outs away from a sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. However, a Hunter Renfroe homer at Fenway Park allowed Boston to erase a 1–0 deficit and salvage the final game in the series with Tampa Bay (88–52). The Rays still finished 11–8 against Boston this season despite a 2–1 defeat.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Reviewing the Rays, Previewing the White Sox

Welcome back to another edition of the Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast, your spot on the Over the Monster Podcast Network to hear the latest from the most recent series on the Red Sox schedule as well as a preview for the next set of games on the docket. For this episode, we review this week’s three-game series at Fenway against the Rays and look ahead to the weekend series in Chicago against the White Sox.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Rays begin short term without Wander Franco in encore with Tigers

The Tampa Bay Rays will have to carry on without star rookie Wander Franco for a little while. Franco experienced right hamstring tightness in the first inning of the team’s 10-4 loss at Detroit on Friday. The teams will play the second game of the three-game series on Saturday. Franco...

