Rays rookie SS Wander Franco back in lineup
Tampa Bay Rays rookie shortstop Wander Franco was back in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins after clearing MLB concussion protocols. Franco extended his on-base streak to 33 games with a seventh-inning walk Thursday night against the Boston Red Sox. He left after the at-bat with a headache. He was checked by a trainer after pointing toward his head several times earlier in the plate appearance.www.sacbee.com
