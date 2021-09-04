Glory 78 ‘Hari vs. Wrzosek’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Glory 78 marked the promotion’s return to action and every fight on the card delivered, including an all-time stunner in the headline fight. The heavyweight main event between Badr Hari and Arkadiusz Wrzosek was insanity. Hari made his return to the ring and looked to put his name in the sweepstakes after a couple of crushing losses to Rico Verhoeven and Benjamin Adegbuyi. Hari opened up patient and landed some good shots to the body. Eventually. Wrzosek fell to the body shots not once, but twice in the first. He survived the round and in the second, Wrzosek was knocked down again. As Badr Hari was hunting the finish, Wrzosek throws a Hail Mary that catches Hari perfectly with a left high kick. Hari goes to the mat bloody and cannot beat the ten count. Wrzosek jumped in his corner knowing he had managed to pull off one of the biggest upsets in kickboxing history.