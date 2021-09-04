CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glory 78 ‘Hari vs. Wrzosek’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

By Lev Pisarsky
Sherdog
 8 days ago

Glory 78 “Badr vs. Wrzosek” is exclusively available on pay-per-view and can only be purchased online at www.gloryfights.com. You can purchase and stream the pay-per-view for €19.99, £17.99 or US$24.99 from anywhere in the world. Glory 78 coverage begins with a free live stream of Saturday's Glory 78 “SuperFight Series”...

m.sherdog.com

Video: Badr Hari gets knocked out by Arkadiusz Wrzosek in all-time crazy comeback

Easily the most incredible combat sports ending this weekend came in the GLORY kickboxing ring. Badr Hari was absolutely having his way with Arkadiusz Wrzosek at GLORY 78 in The Netherlands, scoring three knockdowns in less than two rounds. Hari’s vicious body attack left Wrzosek in all sorts of pain but he bravely beat the count each time. A fourth knockdown would’ve been the end of the bout and a first win for Hari in over six years.
Combat Sportscombatpress.com

GLORY 78: Badr vs. Wrzosek Preview and Predictions

It has been seven months since GLORY kickboxing held an event and they return this weekend in a big way with GLORY 78. Kickboxing legend Badr Hari will look to pick up his first win since 2015 when he meets Polish standout Arkadiusz Wrzosek in a heavyweight headliner. The co-main...
Combat SportsMMA Fighting

GLORY 78 video: Arkadiusz Wrzosek scores Hail Mary head-kick knockout of Badr Hari

Arkadiusz Wrzosek was one knockdown away from becoming Badr Hari’s next victim. Then he authored one of the most incredible comebacks in combat sports history. In the main event of GLORY 78 on Saturday in Rotterdam, Netherlands, kickboxing legend Badr Hari was cruising to a dominant victory after scoring three knockdowns in the first two rounds. One more in Round 2 would have earned Hari a TKO victory, but instead Wrzosek landed a shocking head kick that left Hari out cold on the canvas.
Combat SportsSherdog

Arkadiusz Wrzosek Shocks Badr Hari in Glory 78 Main Event

Glory 78 marked the promotion’s return to action and every fight on the card delivered, including an all-time stunner in the headline fight. The heavyweight main event between Badr Hari and Arkadiusz Wrzosek was insanity. Hari made his return to the ring and looked to put his name in the sweepstakes after a couple of crushing losses to Rico Verhoeven and Benjamin Adegbuyi. Hari opened up patient and landed some good shots to the body. Eventually. Wrzosek fell to the body shots not once, but twice in the first. He survived the round and in the second, Wrzosek was knocked down again. As Badr Hari was hunting the finish, Wrzosek throws a Hail Mary that catches Hari perfectly with a left high kick. Hari goes to the mat bloody and cannot beat the ten count. Wrzosek jumped in his corner knowing he had managed to pull off one of the biggest upsets in kickboxing history.

