How to watch Miami vs. Alabama in Week 1 | Live streams, TV channel, start time, and more
Anytime Alabama’s featured in a Week 1 tilt at a neutral site, it’s must-watch television. Miami vs. Alabama isn’t the matchup it could be, but the Canes are working on getting there thanks to head coach Manny Diaz. A healthy Miami quarterback plays a significant role in determining the outcome, but even that might not be enough. Let’s take a look at how to watch this Week 1 matchup and break down what to expect from both sides.www.profootballnetwork.com
Comments / 0