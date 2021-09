A Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks, and makes no exception for rape or incest, took effect on Wednesday after the Supreme Court did not act on an emergency request to block it. Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, signed a bill in May to ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually in the sixth week of pregnancy. While similar bans have been passed in a dozen states, all had so far been blocked in the courts from going into force. The Supreme Court may still grant the request from rights groups and abortion providers to halt the so-called "heartbeat bill", which makes Texas the hardest state in the United States in which to get an abortion.