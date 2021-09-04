CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Three Burning Questions Ahead of the Thunder Preseason

By Ryan Chapman
Posted by 
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 6 days ago

One month from today, the Oklahoma City Thunder will open their preseason slate.

While clearly still entrenched in a rebuild, Sam Presti’s eclectic collection of young prospects should provide plenty of intrigue.

But the Thunder are still years away from competing for a playoff spot, at least on paper, and the 2022 NBA Draft is shaping up nicely again at the top.

What will the OKC roster look like under Mark Daigneault in 2021? Here are three burning questions for the upcoming season:

How much will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander play?

Presti’s move for the former Kentucky star looked genius last year, as Oklahoma City’s new franchise cornerstone took another giant leap on the floor, playing at fringe All-Star levels.

The only problem was that Thunder fans only got to see him take the floor 35 times.

OKC played it safe with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, opting to sit him on the sidelines while he healed from Plantar Fasciitis in the hopes that it would prevent Gilgeous-Alexander from being saddled with a lingering injury.

It appears that mission was successful, but it will be intriguing to see just how much run Gilgeous-Alexander gets this upcoming season. The Thunder aren’t expected to be a contender for anything other than the No. 1-overall pick, and while Gilgeous-Alexander’s continued development, winning isn’t the top priority this year.

How good will Josh Giddey be?

The Thunder raised a few eyebrows by taking the 6-foot-8 Australian point guard with the No. 6-overall pick.

Unfortunately, Josh Giddey didn’t get a chance to leave an impression on anyone during the NBA Summer League, as he logged five minutes before a sprained ankle kept him sidelined for the rest of OKC’s stay in Las Vegas.

OKC’s sixth pick is the highest they’ve drafted since the James Harden draft, so there will be massive expectations on Giddey that were not placed at other Thunder rookies from the jump.

Giddey will hope to follow in the footsteps of LaMelo Ball, making the seamless transition from Australia’s NBL to the NBA, becoming an immediate contributor as a rookie.

Make or break for Bazley?

Darius Bazley has a big year ahead of him.

The former New Balance intern has flashed great potential in his first two seasons with the Thunder, but he’s also been infuriatingly inconsistent.

Bazley needs to start off 2021 on the right foot, because if he doesn’t there may be options behind him who need the minutes.

Aleksej Pokusevski actually had a nice close to his rookie season after a rocky start, and he could be primed to push Bazley in his sophomore campaign.

If Bazley is unable to take a step forward, he may risk traveling the path of Hamidou Diallo, getting dealt at the deadline as the Presti opts to roll the dice on another asset instead of extending Bazley.

A great season, however, will cement Bazley as a part of the Thunder future, allowing Presti to build a team around Gilgeous-Alexander, Bazley and Lu Dort.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news.

Comments / 0

Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
55
Followers
452
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
James Harden
Person
Sam Presti
Person
Hamidou Diallo
Person
Darius Bazley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nba Summer League#The Oklahoma City Thunder#Okc#Plantar Fasciitis#Australian#Nbl#New Balance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Forward Darius Bazley Has Pivotal Third Year Ahead

Year three feels like a make or break year for Thunder forward Darius Bazley. The expectations have been unfairly high thus far for Bazley, who was essentially selected 21st overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. Most prospects outside the top 20 wouldn’t have lofty expectations, but with a 6-foot-8 frame,...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

OKC Thunder: Darius Bazley faces a make or break season in 2021-22

The OKC Thunder begins training camp in three weeks…yes, three weeks from now Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Bazley, Lu Dort, Aleksej Pokusevski, and company will be returning to Bricktown going through NBA media days and returning to the court under second-year head coach Mark Daigneault. Six weeks from now, the Oklahoma...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

OKC Thunder: How OKC can avoid the rookie wall

The OKC Thunder season is right around the corner, and no that is not just an expression. The annual media day season kick-off is just two weeks away, marking the start of training camps, the Preseason is in under a month and on October 19th the league will be back in action playing regular-season games.
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Come in Last in Surprising NBA 2K Ratings

NBA 2K22 is releasing on all major platforms today and the initial ratings aren't good for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Firstly, a player's 2K rating is by no means a true indication of how good they are at basketball, how well they’ll perform for the upcoming season, or a who’s better than who situation in the NBA. It’s objective ratings for a video-game.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

Lakers News: Former Laker In ICU Fighting Covid-19

Depending on their age, Laker fans will often remember a core of Magic-Worthy-Kareem, or Shaq-Kobe-Fisher-Fox. Those combinations are probably the most popular. For some older millennials, those two eras skip one era that was really fun to watch. I'm talking about the Van Exel-Jones-Ceballos era. The mid 90's Lakers may have not won a title, but they were an exciting brand of basketball.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Acquire Simmons For 6 Players

It's not a secret that Ben Simmons will likely be moved before the start of the 2021/22 NBA season. The 3-time All-Star has yet to show up for training camp, and things are not right in Philadelphia. It seems like the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will not be the key to delivering a championship to the City of Brotherly Love.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kyle Kuzma Describes LeBron James As A "Little Ass Kid"

Kyle Kuzma is now a member of the Washington Wizards although when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers, he certainly has fond memories of the team. Back in 2020, he won his first NBA title with the squad and he also got to meet some interesting celebrities while playing in one of the most popular cities in the world. During that time, he was able to forge a relationship with LeBron James and despite rumors in the media, the two still have a great relationship.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Pacers-Kings Trade Features CJ McCollum

If this NBA offseason told us anything, it is that the Portland Trail Blazers could be in big trouble moving forward. Not only was there a lot of controversy in their hiring process of Chauncey Billups to be their next head coach, but Damian Lillard seems to be frustrated with this organization’s lack of winning.
NBAslcdunk.com

Which Jazz player will breakout this season?

The off-season: an immensely dramatic, yet woefully boring stretch of the year where videos of NBA centers shooting tripples in empty high-school gyms circulate around Twitter and Instagram. This is the time where fans sit and watch players tear thorough local gyms and pro-ams, showing off parcel-fulls of untapped potential and “what-ifs.” Naturally, it can be exciting to watch clips of players make moves they’ve never dared to do on an NBA floor. Unfortunately, the reality is that only a handful of players (maybe one or two from each team) make a drastic enough improvement over the off-season to where they truly make a “leap” the following year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy