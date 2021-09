Bradley Roby was easily the best cornerback on the Texans’ roster. Note the use of the past tense in the preceding sentence, as Roby was traded to the Saints this morning. As of the drafting of this post, we do not yet know what the Texans received in return for Roby. Presumably it’s a draft pick or two, but it remains to be seen what round(s) said pick(s) are from. We do, however, know that Roby’s departure clears more than $9.2 million in cap space in 2021 (plus millions more in 2022) as the Texans will no longer be responsible for the last two years of the extension Roby signed in March of 2020.