Bracewell named to Board of Directors for Pinnacle Bank
Gainesville businessman Ron Bracewell was recently named a member of the Board of Directors for Pinnacle Bank and Pinnacle Financial Corporation. Bracewell, a graduate of the University of Georgia with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration and a Major in Accounting, is the Managing Partner of Bates, Carter & Co., LLP, a CPA firm providing tax, accounting and consulting services. Bracewell has nearly 40 years of experience in areas of auditing, accounting, taxation, business valuation and litigation support. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant and Accredited in Business Valuation.accesswdun.com
