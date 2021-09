The 2021 college football season is upon us. The first full slate of games this year is underway, and for Oregon State and Purdue, their campaigns are set to kick off Saturday evening (4:00 pm PDT, 7:00 pm Local) at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. This is just the second all-time meeting between the Beavers and Boilermakers, and the winner will come away with a Power Five non-conference victory under their belts in this Pac-12 vs Big Ten matchup.