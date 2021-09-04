7 years in jail for stealing $730,000 from his work
Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Joe Rodriguez a 42-year-old, resident of North Hollywood, was sentenced to seven years four months in state prison for stealing $730,000 from his former Moorpark employer, Private National Acceptance Mortgage Company LLC (PennyMac). Rodriguez was convicted of multiple felonies including grand theft and money laundering. This case was prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Office Fraud and Technology Crimes Unit.vidanewspaper.com
