Jasper County, MO

Biggest Labor Day Classic at MOKAN Dragway, record number of Funny Cars as track is poised to celebrate 60 years

By Shannon Becker
fourstateshomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJASPER COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend is 56 years of the Labor Day Classic. Track owner Carl Blanton says this could be their biggest year ever. “We have 35 Funny Cars, over 40 [Dirty South] Gassers, and a lot of sportsmen racers,” Chris Graves states. Since the rain delayed some of the qualifying Friday evening and changed the schedule all day Saturday will be the Funny Cars. Sportsmen will carry over into Sunday.

