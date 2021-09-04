Howard University Names College of Fine Arts After Chadwick Boseman
One year after his death, Chadwick Boseman has received another prestigious tribute: a college named in his honor. Howard University, which is the late actor’s alma mater, announced that one of the school’s departments will now be named the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. In a video posted to Instagram, the HBCU shared the momentous news, along with visuals of the letters being installed on one of the buildings on campus. “Yesterday, the letters were installed over the now official Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts,” the official Howard University IG account shared in a caption. “An icon in his own right who has left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation. Thank you Mr. Boseman.”www.teenvogue.com
