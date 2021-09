Baby Keem is having a hell of a year. In April, he collaborated with Travis Scott for ‘durag activity‘ and of course, the last couple of weeks have seen him release ‘family ties‘ with Kendrick Lamar and appear on Kanye West’s DONDA. Before all of that, he put out ‘no sense’ here, which might not make the cut for the album, but is arguably my favourite song of his.The whole run has been gearing up to his sophomore album, the melodic blue. This morning, Keem has revealed the cover art and release date.