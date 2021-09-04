CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callum Ilott Is Getting His Chance in IndyCar

By Fred Smith
Road & Track
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCallum Ilott is not an outlier. When he came 14 points from winning last year's Formula 2 championship, he knew that Formula 1 was unlikely to be the next step in his career. It was no surprise when Yuki Tsunoda and Nikita Mazepin both got F1 drives despite finishing behind him in the series standings, either. This is the business of F1, a sport where rides are handed out on more than just speed, experience, and results. What is a surprise is what he plans to do next.

