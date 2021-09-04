Callum Ilott Is Getting His Chance in IndyCar

Max Verstappen has lived in Monaco since he was 17 and was born and raised in Belgium, but he chose his father's Dutch nationality the day he hopped into a race car. It is an unusual circumstance, but it makes the Netherlands his home and Zandvoort, a track that has not hosted an F1 race since 12 years before Verstappen was born, his home track. Questionable as the connection might be, it was enough to build a truly massive fanbase in the Netherlands. The Dutch Grand Prix came back this year, partially because of the momentum created by Verstappen's support in the country. With the pace Verstappen has shown all year, the result felt predestined.