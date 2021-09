Former WWE star Al Snow is being hailed as a hero ... after the wrestling legend saved a child's life Thursday by jumping in the ocean and pulling the boy from a riptide. The incredible act of bravery all went down at Santa Rosa Beach in Destin, Fla. ... when Snow -- who gained fame in the 1990s for carrying and talking to a mannequin head named "Head" during matches -- says he heard yelling and screaming while he was in the water.