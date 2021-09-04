CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia vs Clemson Betting Odds with Interesting Development

By Brooks Austin
The Vegas betting line for the Top-5 matchup between No. 5 Georgia and No. 3 Clemson opened in late June with the Clemson Tigers favored by 4.5 points.

It slowly crept towards 3.5, and then when three Georgia starters — Warren Ericson, Darnell Washington, and Tykee Smith — went down, the betting line didn't seem to move whatsoever.

And now, as game time approaches ever so quickly, the betting line has since moved all the way down to 2.5 in favor of the Tigers.

So, why? Why the move in the betting line? Why the confidence in Georgia despite a long list of injuries.

Injury Report:

  • WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
  • WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - OUT
  • TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - OUT
  • DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - OUT
  • OL Warren Ericson (Hand) - Limited, Available
  • DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Probable
  • WR Arian Smith (Toe) - IN
  • TE John FitzPatrick (Knee) - IN
  • WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - IN
  • WR Jermaine Burton (Ankle) - IN

Well, the answer could be simple. Georgia has received a tremendous amount of approval from national analysts like the ones on the College Gameday set this morning. Only Desmond Howard chose the Tigers in this matchup.

Who Could Cause the Dawgs Trouble?

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI

