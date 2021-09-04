Georgia vs Clemson Betting Odds with Interesting Development

The Vegas betting line for the Top-5 matchup between No. 5 Georgia and No. 3 Clemson opened in late June with the Clemson Tigers favored by 4.5 points.

It slowly crept towards 3.5, and then when three Georgia starters — Warren Ericson, Darnell Washington, and Tykee Smith — went down, the betting line didn't seem to move whatsoever.

And now, as game time approaches ever so quickly, the betting line has since moved all the way down to 2.5 in favor of the Tigers.

So, why? Why the move in the betting line? Why the confidence in Georgia despite a long list of injuries.

Injury Report:

WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - OUT

TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - OUT

DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - OUT

OL Warren Ericson (Hand) - Limited, Available

DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Probable

WR Arian Smith (Toe) - IN

TE John FitzPatrick (Knee) - IN

WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - IN

WR Jermaine Burton (Ankle) - IN

Well, the answer could be simple. Georgia has received a tremendous amount of approval from national analysts like the ones on the College Gameday set this morning. Only Desmond Howard chose the Tigers in this matchup.

Who Could Cause the Dawgs Trouble?

