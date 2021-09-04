CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Notre Dame and BYU headed to Vegas in 2022

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
According to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Notre Dame and BYU will square off in 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the current home of the NFL’s Raiders.

This has long been speculated although the opponent the Irish would play was anything but certain as Notre Dame still owes BYU a game in Provo, Utah.

The report states that the exact date of the game is not yet known but does not that both teams share current open Saturdays on both Oct. 8 and Oct. 29 of next year.

BYU is set to take on Arizona at Allegiant Stadium in their opener Saturday night while it was also recently announced the stadium will play host when LSU and USC knock heads to start the 2024 season.

Notre Dame and BYU have played eight times all-time with the Irish holding a 6-2 edge, including the last three, the most recent of which was a 23-13 Irish decision in 2013.

As I always state in regards to the Shamrock Series, college football is best played on college campuses.

That said, this will be a unique trip to one of the NFL’s new gems for the Irish who are yet to play there.

