WATCH: Marcus Stroman, Javy Baez turn missed DP, error into great putout at third

Javy Baez kept it real with the media after the Mets’ win on Sunday. He essentially told Mets fans to stop booing their own players, and that the boos are what led to the thumbs-down “celebration” that he, Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar have been seen doing after getting hits. There have been so few of those hits that you may have not even noticed it. If it were thumbs down for strikeouts, you would see it multiple times every night.