WATCH: Marcus Stroman, Javy Baez turn missed DP, error into great putout at third

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs SNY’s Gary Cohen said at the end of the third inning: “every day you come to the ballpark, you have the chance to see something you’ve never seen before.”. Indeed, the Mets gave fans at Nationals Park in DC, and those watching on SNY and MASN, just that in the third inning of Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader, turning a routing 6-5-3 double play ball into an E6 into a tremendous 4-1 putout at third?

Marcus Stroman
Gary Cohen
Jonathan Villar
Francisco Lindor
Juan Soto
