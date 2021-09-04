CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Top 5 Musicians With the Most Valuable Catalogues

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese musicians make millions each year from their collection of songs!. Over the course of a musician's career, they can easily create a collection of hundreds of songs that all become a part of their music catalogue. These catalogues have major value as songs can create revenue long after a musician stops making music. Through streams, sales, and use in television, movies and commercials, musical creations from major artists can earn millions of dollars a year.

toofab.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Lucian Grainge
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Music Group#Musicians#Sony Music Publishing#Simon Garfunkel#Columbia Sony Records#Umg#Universal Music Group#Rodgers Hammerstein#Concord Music Group#7 Rings#Mijac Music#Beatles#Atv Music Publishing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicbaylorlariat.com

‘Rubber Soul’ is the best Beatles album

The Beatles are considered by many to be the greatest band of all time. Even if someone doesn’t agree with that statement, it is hard to deny the massive influence the Beatles have had on the last five decades of popular music. During their time together, they released 13 albums,...
Musicwcsx.com

Eric Clapton Announces New ‘Unplugged’ Style Album

Eric Clapton’s next album, The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions will be a stripped-down effort where he revisits some of his biggest songs, not unlike his legendary MTV Unplugged. Clapton recorded the album with frequent collaborators Nathan East (bass and vocals), Steve Gadd (drums) and Chris Stainton (keyboards); they...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

The secrets behind George Harrison's guitar tone on The Beatles' Hey Bulldog

No other band has been examined under a microscope as meticulously as the Beatles. Detailed books have even been written focusing solely on the instruments they played and the gear used to make their recordings in the studio. But with all this exhaustive research, some details are still unknown. For...
Musictoofab.com

These Were The Highest Paid Musicians of 2020

The pandemic didn’t stop these artists from making music. 2020 was a difficult year for everyone, including musicians. Over the course of the past 12 months, music's top earners collectively saw a decrease from $969 million to just $387 million in total revenue. With the absence of touring due to the pandemic, artists were forced to find alternative earning opportunities as well as a new way to connect with their fans around the world. And although there was no way for them to watch their favorite artists perform live, the pandemic proved to provide a boost to streaming while fans listened from the safety of their own homes.
Music959theriver.com

John Lennon’s “Imagine” Released 50 Years Ago Today.

I have long stated that I believe 1971 is truly the greatest year in the history of Rock n Roll music. I believe that because of the increadable music that was turned out that year by so many artists. Here are just some of the spectacular albums that were released in 71′…Stones: Sticky Fingers, The Who: Who’s Next, Led Zeppelin lV, Marvin Gaye: What’s Goin On, Joni Mitchell: Blue: Doors: LA Woman, Carol King: Tapestry, Jethro Tull: Aqualung, Allman Bros; Live at The Fillmore, Paul Mccartney: Ram, Black Sabbath: Master of Reality, The Yes Album, Joplin: Pearl, Rod Stewart: Every Picture Tells a Story, Elton: Madman Across The Water. There of course are many more including an album released on this date in 1971: John Lennon’s Imagine. His second solo record, Imagine, became his first No. 1 solo album. But Rolling Stone‘s Ben Gerson was unimpressed. “On the evidence of Imagine, I don’t think John has resolved the manner in which a masterpiece and an artistic dead-end like Plastic Ono Band can successfully be followed,” “In its technical sloppiness and self-absorption, Imagine is John’s Self-Portrait. Critics hmmmmm. Imagine contains some of John’s most memorable songs of his solo career, including, Jealous Guy, Gimme Some Truth, Oh Yoko!, and of course, the title track, Imagine. Interesting because I don’t believe there’s a lot of agreement with that Rolling Stone review and John’s younger son Sean who was born 4 years after the album was released and who is a a musician himself says his father’s song Imagine passes a test most political songs can’t. “Frankly, most songs that try to be political and fail because they feel “preachy, you feel like you’re being condescended to.” But Sean believes his dad “nailed it” with Imagine. “I think there’s a sense, at least in his voice, that we’re listening to somebody who isn’t naive and isn’t saying these things from a kind of arrogance or ignorance,” “It sounds like somebody who thinks deeply, but is speaking simply. And I think there’s a power in that.” So 1971 a fabulous year for Rock n Roll Music and of course a Very Happy 50th to John’s Imagine.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

10 Grammy Album of the Year Hits & Misses

Every year, the CBS-TV promotional spots scream “Music’s Biggest Night!” We’re referring, of course, to the Grammy Awards. The voters are members of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS). And occasionally they get it right. But the unpredictability of the most important category can leave you shaking your head. So without further delay, Best Classic Bands presents the 10 Grammy Album of the Year hits and misses.
MusicRevolver

See Paul McCartney Join Linkin Park and Jay-Z for "Numb," "Yesterday" Medley in 2006

In many ways, it's still hard to believe that when Jay-Z was the most popular rapper in the world, he decided to team up with nu-metal torchbearers Linkin Park for the Collision Course collaborative EP. The 2004 project that spawned the mega-hit "Numb/Encore," a remix of Linkin Park's also-beloved 2003 hit, "Numb," remains one of the most notable mainstream metal releases of the 21st century.
Rock MusicPosted by
102.9 WBLM

The Best Albums From Rock’s Coolest Bootleg Label

It all started because a Bob Dylan fan wasn't happy with the direction the singer-songwriter had taken on John Wesley Harding and Nashville Skyline. So the fan took matters in his own hands, crafting a new Dylan album, Great White Wonder, from various outtakes spanning a 1961 hotel-room tape through 1967's "The Basement Tapes" recordings.
Warsaw, VAFree Lance-Star

Legendary bluegrass band Seldom Scene revisits a landmark album

Classic rock bands have found huge audiences for concerts where they perform their most loved albums in their entirety. It’s less common in the bluegrass world, but The Seldom Scene plan to perform its 1975 fan favorite album “Live At The Cellar Door” on Sept. 25 at Mount Airy Farm near Warsaw. The Weekender recently spoke to Seldom Scene guitarist and vocalist Dudley Connell about the special show.
Musicopenculture.com

Paul McCarney vs. Brian Wilson: A Rivalry That Inspired Pet SoundsSgt. Pepper, and Other Classic Albums

One could argue that the album as we know it didn’t exist before the mid-1960s. As a medium of recorded music, the “long-playing” 33 1⁄3 rpm record was introduced in 1948, and the market proved quick to take it up. A great many musicians recorded LPs over the following decade and a half, but these were produced and consumed primarily as bundles of individual songs. The heyday of radio, which lasted into the 1950s, imbued the single — especially the hit single — with enormous cultural power. Through that zeitgeist rose the Liverpudlian quartet known as the Beatles, the very band who would go promptly on to transcend it.
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

Top 10 musicians, comics playing Sarasota’s Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in 2021-22

One of Florida’s oldest and most popular venues will soon return to a regular entertainment season. After hosting its first main stage show in more than a year in April, Sarasota’s Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall recently debuted its lineup for the upcoming 2021-22 season, with many dates rescheduled from the previous two seasons, along with new performances added to the lineup.
MusicFairfield Sun Times

Great American Stories: Santana's Quote

Willie Nelson is on my mind this morning. Emmylou Harris, too. Along with Toby Keith and Alan Jackson. Just so you don't think it's all country music with me, I'm also thinking of Mark Knopfler, Sheryl Crow, Carlos Santana and Bruce Springsteen this morning. Friday is the day of the...
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

15 of the Saddest Country Songs, Ranked

Country music is a genre about real life, and with that comes good-time tunes and plenty of country love songs. But writing songs about real life also means writing songs about sad things like heartbreak, illness, abuse and death. The country genre is full heart-wrenching, tear-jerkers, and while some of them may be hard to listen to, they're part of what makes country music so real and relatable. While it's impossible to list every sad country song, here are 15 of the saddest country songs that are likely to cause the most straight-faced person have a good cry.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Rolling Stones tour manager Mick Brigden dies in tragic accident

Music manger Mick Brigden, who has worked with The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan, has passed away aged 73.Reported by The Press Democrat, Brigden injured himself whilst digging a grave for his pet dog in the garden of his Santa Clara home.Guitarist, Joe Satriani, who Brigden also managed, confirmed the news on his website: “It is with tremendous sadness that we confirm the passing of artist manager, and former Bill Graham protégé, Mick Brigden, on September 5.”Satriani’s tribute continued: “It’s been a crazy and wonderful 33 years of rock n roll. I’ve never worked so hard, played so hard, laughed...
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Winona Ryder Gets Banned From Drew Barrymore’s Show

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Drew Barrymore doesn’t want Winona Ryder to ever come on her show. According to the tabloid’s “sources,” the actresses have had a long-standing rivalry that began in the early ’90s when they were pursuing many of the same roles. “They both were...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Rocks Flared Jeans In Sweet New PDA Photos With Husband Jay-Z

Hello from the Carters! Beyoncé stuns in stylish flared jeans in new smiley photos with husband Jay-Z. Good evening from the Carters. Beyoncé shared sweet new snapshots with Jay-Z on Instagram. The “Mood 4 Eva” singer, 40, and her rapper husband, real name Shawn Carter, 51, are all smiles as they wrap one hand around each other in the photos shared on Wednesday, Sept. 8 that appear to have been taken on a boat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy