The Internet Loves Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ Despite the Negative Reviews

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime’s Cinderella is fun. And this is coming from someone who has never really cared for Camila Cabello and had a really fun time watching her breathe life into this character in a way that no one’s done before. That’s not to say that other Cinderella‘s are lacking anything. It just means that this movie is different, has its own charm, and can be appreciated on a whole other level. That makes for a movie worth watching, rather than trashing, like plenty of reviews are doing.

