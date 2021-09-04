Is Aliens Fireteam Elite Cross Platform?
Aliens Fireteam Elite is the newest edition to the long and storied Alien franchise. This title drops players into a co-op world where they will work together to kill both Xenomorphs and androids in four separate campaigns. The third-person survival shooter launched Aug. 24 on Xbox, PlayStation and PC. However, players will have to fight the monsters of the Alien franchise with their friends on the same consoles, as Aliens Fireteam Elite does not support Crossplay.www.dbltap.com
