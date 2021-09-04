Is Aliens Fireteam Elite Cross Platform?

In these bizarre times, socialising is important. Don't do enough of it, and you might become isolated, weird, and playwrighting about St. Swithin's Day. That being said, I've located a bunch of discounted co-op experiences that can help you feel a sense of community and common decency again. Alternatively, there's a compilation that pools together 30 years of Street Fighting. Go heavy kick the ever-loving pixels out of one another instead. We all cope in different ways.