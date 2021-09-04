CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Tour the New Magic Key Lounge Inside the Starcade at Disneyland

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisneyland Resort has launched its new “passholder” program, the Magic Key. One of the perks Key holders are granted is access to an exclusive Magic Key Lounge inside the Starcade at Disneyland. We stopped in to check it out and found it decked out for Halloween!. The lounge is full...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Magic Key#Photo Ops#Passholder#Gonzo#The Hitchhiking Ghosts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Related
Travelallears.net

Closures with No End Date at Walt Disney World

Even with the return of various restaurants, attractions, entertainment, and more, there are a handful of experiences across the parks and resorts that haven’t opened again. While we do have updates and opening dates for quite a few, these are 10 closures with NO end date in sight in Disney World!
Orlando, FLmynews13.com

Golden character statues arrive for Disney World’s 50th anniversary

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World will begin celebrating its 50th anniversary on Oct. 1. "Fab 50" character statues begin to appear at Disney World. Different statues will be placed in all four theme parks. Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration begins Oct. 1. As part of the celebration, Disney World...
Shoppingdisneydining.com

Disney unveils new line of ‘Hocus Pocus’ merchandise that’s sure to put a spell on you

Even though the movie Hocus Pocus is almost 30 years old, it seems that its popularity continues to grow, as though it were a much more recently released film. It’s so popular in fact, that a brand new take on the Sanderson Sisters is set to make its debut on Disney+ next year. Hocus Pocus 2 is currently in production and set to hit the streaming platform sometime in 2022.
Traveldisneydining.com

First Look at Disney Fab 50 Sculptures at Magic Kingdom

In celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, beginning October 1, Guests will have a chance to scavenger hunt through each theme Park including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom to virtually “collect” golden Disney character sculptures on Instagram. The experience is called the “Disney Fab 50” character collection. Disney has slowly been revealing which characters will make up the “Fab 50” and as of yesterday announced Tinker Bell will be the final 50th character. It was also confirmed yesterday that Disney and McDonald’s are partnering up to release 50 character toys in Happy Meals for the 50th Anniversary celebration! And now, overnight, Walt Disney Imagineers were hard at work installing the first of the first character sculpture at Magic Kingdom Park.
Travelallears.net

Is There Still Social Distancing in Disney World?

Since Disney World reopened last year, we have seen the parks go through a variety of different changes. From restaurants reopening, to entertainment returning, to changing health and safety measures, Walt Disney World Resort has been in a state of change even 14 months later. Now that it’s been over...
TravelWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Mickey and Minnie Cardholder Wallets Available at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We’ve covered a lot of new merchandise arrivals at Disneyland Resort, but a few smaller items slipped in just recently with the release of these Mickey and Minnie cardholder wallets. Mickey Mouse Clasp Cardholder Wallet – $16.99.
Lifestyleallears.net

14 Perks That Help You Maximize Your Disneyland Magic Key Pass

Disneyland’s new Annual Passholder program, Magic Key, is finally here!. Magic Key passes went on sale just a few days ago and we’ve been bringing you the latest on the different membership levels, blockout dates, and even a breakdown of how to use your Magic Key pass. And, now it’s time to take a look at all the perks that come along with being a member!
LifestyleInside the Magic

Adorable New Mickey Ears Available For Magic Key Holders

Disneyland fans can officially become Magic Key holders! After the pandemic prompted Disney to reimagine the Annual Pass program at the Disneyland Resort, Guests can now purchase a new Magic Key. Now, there is a fantastic way to celebrate your Magic Key purchase, and it involves Mickey!. Arguably the most...
Traveldapsmagic.com

A Comparison of Disneyland’s Magic Key and Walt Disney World’s Annual Pass

This month saw the announcement of Disneyland Resort’s new Magic Key pass program and Walt Disney World Resort’s new Annual Pass program. Initially, these two programs could seem quite different with two very different names. However, there are also some similarities. Below, let’s take a rough look at the similarities and differences between these two programs.
LifestylePosted by
Audacy

Disneyland's new 'Magic Key' has park goers waiting online for hours to get their passes

How much do you like Disneyland? Some like it so much they waited for hours on Wednesday to buy the resort's new version of its annual passes, the "Magic Key." The pass first went on sale Wednesday and left many waiting online to purchase them. While waiting, the website thanked those who waited their turn to get a Magic Key, saying, "The wait is almost over," USA Today reported.
Travelthemeparktourist.com

Bursting the "Disney Bubble" – 8 Lost Perks & New Upcharges for Disney World's 50th Anniversary

More than 50 years ago, Walt Disney staked out the company's secret landholdings in Central Florida, decreeing: "There's enough land here to hold all the ideas and plans we could imagine." In the five decades since, Disney's San-Francisco-sized property in Central Florida has grown in fits and starts, but always under the glassy, iridescent dome of the "Disney Bubble."
ApparelWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Haunted Mansion Apparel Available at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As Halloween approaches, more grim grinning ghosts are coming out to socialize, and you can join them in this new Haunted Mansion apparel. It’s now available in Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure. The Hitchhiking Ghosts...
Travelallears.net

PHOTO: New Inclusive Mannequins Added to Stores at Disneyland!

The Disney Parks have been working to be diversify themselves lately by allowing tattoos to be shown and more gender-inclusive hairstyles to be worn. But, the Cast Member outfits aren’t the only things becoming more inclusive in the parks!. The Disneyland Cast Members and Community page shared a sneak peek...

Comments / 0

Community Policy