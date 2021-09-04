PHOTOS, VIDEO: Tour the New Magic Key Lounge Inside the Starcade at Disneyland

In celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, beginning October 1, Guests will have a chance to scavenger hunt through each theme Park including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom to virtually “collect” golden Disney character sculptures on Instagram. The experience is called the “Disney Fab 50” character collection. Disney has slowly been revealing which characters will make up the “Fab 50” and as of yesterday announced Tinker Bell will be the final 50th character. It was also confirmed yesterday that Disney and McDonald’s are partnering up to release 50 character toys in Happy Meals for the 50th Anniversary celebration! And now, overnight, Walt Disney Imagineers were hard at work installing the first of the first character sculpture at Magic Kingdom Park.