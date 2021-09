PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a loss being felt by the Pittsburgh community. “An overachiever as a human being. He reached out to people. He was fair. He was friendly. He cared about others,” Steelers Play-by-Play Announcer Bill Hillgrove said of Tunch Ilkin. Ilkin passed away Saturday morning at the age of 63. RELATED: Former Steelers Player, Broadcaster Tunch Ilkin Dies Hillgrove said it won’t be easy to call Steelers games this year without Tunch, but his impact went beyond the football field. From 1998-2020 Ilkin and Hillgrove were the sound of Steelers football. WATCH: Full Interview With Bill Hillgrove “It was two decades of pure...