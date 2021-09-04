Legislature Greenlights Skinner & Rivas’ Carbon Sequestration Bill, SB 27

The California State Legislature has passed a bill that would help local governments fund emergency operations centers during planned power outages. Pushed through by North Bay State Senator Bill Dodd, the bill allows local governments to become eligible for emergency funding if utility companies shut off power due to high wildfire danger. It comes as PG&E has issued Public Safety Power Shutoffs over the last two years to prevent fallen power lines and damaged equipment from sparking fires. Dodd’s bill now goes back to the Senate to approve amendments made in the House and will then be sent to Governor Newsom’s desk.