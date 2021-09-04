Legislature Greenlights Skinner & Rivas’ Carbon Sequestration Bill, SB 27
The following news release was provided by the Office of District 30 Assemblyman Robert Rivas. The California State Senate passed Sept. 3 Sen. Nancy Skinner’s carbon sequestration bill, SB 27, on a vote of 34-4. SB 27, which is co-authored by Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Salinas, won bipartisan approval in the State Assembly Sept. 2 on a 75-0 vote. The legislation will expand California’s carbon sequestration capabilities as well as improve the carbon retention of the state’s natural and working lands. SB 27 now goes to Gov. Newsom’s desk for consideration.benitolink.com
