One man's quest to document the strangest McDonald's in the world

By Savannah Sicurella
mprnews.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinding a purpose in life is tough. For Max Krieger, it was simple: find and document the most unusual McDonald's locations of the world. A game designer by day, Krieger, 28, has spent the past year-and-a-half scouring the Internet for photos of unusually themed McDonald's locations and posting them to Twitter.

