As the automotive industry looks to reduce emissions to keep global warming to a minimum, the hypercar race seems to be heating up. Newcomers such as Rimac (now part of the Bugatti-Rimac family) with its record-breaking Nevera and SSC North America with its blistering Tuatara keep pushing the boundaries of what we thought possible, but hypercar veteran Bugatti is still actively chasing the hypercar dream, and according to Mate Rimac, the brand is currently working on a new model. The Bugatti Bolide was recently announced as entering production, but according to a video posted by Manny Khoshbin from the recent Pebble Beach event at the Monterey Car Week, the 1,824 horsepower Bolide is already old news.