Game Thread #136: A’s at Blue Jays

With a Blue Jays win and a Red Sox loss on Sunday, the Jays are 5.5 back of the 2nd Wild Card spot. If they’re going to catch up, they have to make up some ground this week. I feel like I’ve said that a few times already this season, but this time I don’t know that there will be any coming back from a disappointment while hosting the Orioles. This is a team that’s coming off of a very recent 19 game losing streak, and they’re just 2-23 over their last 25. They won those two games in back to back fashion and then dropped three straight to the Rays. The Orioles are as vulnerable as any opponent they’re going to find, and the Blue Jays need to take advantage.