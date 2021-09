With the Old Firm game lurching into view, it remains to be seen whether Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will take up his usual spot in the Ibrox home dugout. The Scottish Premiership-winning boss did not travel with his side as they squeaked by Alashkert in the Europa League play-offs on Thursday following a Covid-19 outbreak at the club. Instead, with two sleeps to go, his whereabouts on Sunday morning remain shrouded in ambiguity.