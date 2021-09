The West Virginia men’s soccer team added another ranked win as they knocked off No. 17 Penn State by a score of 3-1, on Friday night. The match was relatively evenly paced throughout the beginning, but that all changed after Penn State defender, Jalen Watson. earned his second yellow card and was sent off after just 23 minutes. From there, it did not take long for the Mountaineers (3-0) to pounce.