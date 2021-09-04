CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, OH

Howard R. Lutz

Mahoning Matters
 6 days ago
CORTLAND — Howard R. Lutz, 78, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 1) at 10:06 a.m. in his home under the comforting care of hospice. He was born Sept. 2, 1942 in New Castle, the son of Howard and Maxine Isler Lutz. Howard received a master’s degree in education and taught grade...

