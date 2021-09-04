Howard R. Lutz

Here are some events in the Mahoning Valley scheduled to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. To add an event, email news@mahoningmatters.com. Two Boardman schools are planning Patriot Day events Friday. Stadium Drive Elementary School will have its Patriot Day Tree Planting Ceremony at 8:45 a.m. Boardman fire and police officers will be in attendance, and the Boardman High School Pep Band will provide music. Center Intermediate School will have a Patriot Day “Walk of Courage” Presentation at 1:30 p.m. Principal Michael Masucci and nine students representing more than 800 fourth- through sixth-graders will present a framed historic print called “Walk of Courage” to the Boardman Fire Department in front of the Emergency Responders Memorial at Fire Station #71 along Market Street.