The best months in Yankees history

MLB.com's Sarah Langs joins Brent Gunning and Justin Bourne to chat about the Blue Jays race to a Wild Card spot, how the rest of the league views Toronto, the AL MVP battle between Vlad Jr. and Shohei Ohtani, and Robbie Ray's Cy Young candidacy (19:10). CBC Sports' Vivek Jacob shares his thoughts on Leylah Annie Fernandez' run at the U.S. Open, her approach to each match, what it means to have both Fernandez and Emma Raducanu in the finals, and Felix Auger Aliassime's chances at reaching the finals (48:55). Plus, NFL Network's Steve Wyche stops by to discuss Tom Brady continuing to showcase his ability to win close games, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys choosing to throw the ball more, taunting penalties, and the rest of the Week 1 matchups (01:08:02). The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.