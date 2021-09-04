Dwayne Johnson Snaps Adorable Photo of Daughter Tia ‘Hiding’ Behind His Massive Arm

Actor Dwayne Johnson’s adorable three-year-old daughter, Tia, loves taking advantage of her dad’s enormous, muscular arms. And can you blame her?

Johnson’s bulging biceps make a great place for the toddler to hide when she gets scared. The “Jungle Cruise” actor recently took to Instagram to share this sweet little piece of info with the world. In the picture, we see Johnson’s veiny forearm, huge bicep, and a little face peeking out behind it. Tia squeezes the spot right above his elbow tight, but her face is all adorable innocence.

“Weekend breakfast vibes,” Dwayne Johnson wrote earlier. “These days Tia loves ‘hiding’ behind daddy. But there’s gonna be a time when she gets older where daddy’s arm is the last and un-coolest place she’ll want to be 😌 so I’ll take these moments 24/7.”

Does it get any cuter than that? Actually, it does. Johnson goes on to talk about how ironic it is that Tia’s hiding behind that specific tattooed arm.

“Fun irony is she’s hiding behind the part of my tattoo where it tells the story (symbolically) of protection. Always protecting my AIGA (family),” Johnson concluded in his caption.

Does anyone else need a tissue?

We know Dwayne Johnson loves to show how proud he is of his daughters. Last month, the actor posted about his middle daughter, Jazzy (Jasmine), who apparently took up horseback riding recently. Johnson pulls his daughter close as she grins, holding up her blue ribbon in the pic.

“My little champion,” Johnson captioned the post. “One proud daddy as my baby learns discipline, respect, focus, and hard work with a smile – setting a solid example for her baby sister, Tia. And a big thank you to all the amazing riders who are teaching Jazzy the ropes of the sport – you girls are amazing!”

Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Official Announcement of Jungle Cruise Sequel

Earlier this week, the news broke that Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” movie would be getting a sequel. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt helmed the film, which has earned more than $100 million at the box office.

In his Instagram video announcement, Johnson takes a break from an intense workout to thank everyone for supporting the movie.

“Thank you guys so much around the world for making ‘Jungle Cruise’ a franchise, a global franchise now,” Dwayne Johnson says. “You’ve kicked us off, you’ve pushed us past $100 million in the domestic box office alone. On behalf of Emily Blunt, myself, the filmmakers at Disney, thank you for discovering and loving ‘Jungle Cruise.’”

He goes on to tell a rather raunchy jungle-related joke for all his fans.

“Did you guys ever hear the one about the chameleon who couldn’t change colors…? He suffered from reptile dysfunction,” Johnson says with a laugh. “Let’s f*****g go. Love you guys, and thank you for turning ‘Jungle Cruise’ into a franchise.”