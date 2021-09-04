Sad Sam Jones: The story behind the other Yankees No-Hitter of September 4th
If you were to ask any baseball fan about the Yankees no-hitter on September 4th, most everyone would immediately think of Jim Abbott’s gem at Yankee Stadium in 1993. But did you know that the one-handed lefty was not the only Yankees pitcher to keep his opponent hitless on the fourth day of September? Seventy years before Abbott secured a spot for himself in baseball immortality, Sad Sam Jones put together one of the strangest no-hitters in the game’s history.www.chatsports.com
