Sad Sam Jones: The story behind the other Yankees No-Hitter of September 4th

By Pinstripe Alley
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were to ask any baseball fan about the Yankees no-hitter on September 4th, most everyone would immediately think of Jim Abbott’s gem at Yankee Stadium in 1993. But did you know that the one-handed lefty was not the only Yankees pitcher to keep his opponent hitless on the fourth day of September? Seventy years before Abbott secured a spot for himself in baseball immortality, Sad Sam Jones put together one of the strangest no-hitters in the game’s history.

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees, Blue Jays lineups Wednesday | Gleyber Torres sits again, DJ LeMahieu in 5-hole; Luis Gil on mound (9/8/21)

The Yankees summoned in their ace in the hole from Triple-A to start Wednesday night when they try to avoid their first five-game losing streak since April. Rookie right-hander Luis Gil, who didn’t allow a run over 15 2/3 innings in his first three Major League starts, is back to face the Toronto Blue Jays, who took the first two games of a four-game set.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 Blue Jays stars NYY should’ve gotten instead

Gee, it sure has been fun watching the Toronto Blue Jays teach the New York Yankees how to play the game of baseball these past few days, huh? Riveting. To be perfectly fair, all of you should’ve seen this coming. The Yankees have been a roller coaster unlike any other in 2021, while the Jays have been monumentally unlucky throughout this campaign. Have they lost a few close games that made you question whether this would be “their year” or not? Sure. But the run differential doesn’t lie; Toronto sits at a remarkable +143, while the Yankees, Red Sox and A’s have combined for a +146 mark. All the other teams in the Wild Card chase, combined, are about as impressively punishing as the Jays. It was only a matter of time before they made a sustained run — though we would’ve much rather the clock run out on them first.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Previewing the Yankees’ September schedule

Well folks, we made it. It’s the last day of August, and somehow, by the grace of the baseball gods, we’ve emerged much better off than when we started. Thanks to a miraculous 13-game win streak, the Yankees are now 21 games over .500 and two games up in the Wild Card standings. With a 21-7 record over the course of the month, the Yankees are entering September with a sense of urgency.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Ohtani Steals Home, Angels Send Yankees to 4th Straight Loss

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels beat the Yankees 6-4 and sent New York to its fourth consecutive loss. Shohei Ohtani stole home and Jared Walsh hit a three-run homer. Phil Gosselin had a two-run single for the Angels, whose troublesome bullpen preserved their third straight victory. Jake Petricka got two big strikeouts to strand two Yankees in the eighth, and Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his 29th save. Anthony Rizzo and Gary Sánchez homered for the Yankees, whose skid following their 13-game winning streak continued despite 10 hits. Jameson Taillon (8-5) took his first loss in 16 starts since May 31.
MLBfangraphs.com

“Nasty Nestor” Has Baffled Hitters and Helped Salvage the Yankees’ Season

The Yankees’ 13-game winning streak came to an end in Oakland on Saturday, as a lineup that had been cranking out nearly seven runs per game for over a week had its bats silenced, and as starting pitcher Nestor Cortes bore the brunt of a questionable call or two, as well as some bad luck. It wasn’t his day, but that doesn’t diminish the job he’s done at the back of a banged-up rotation. Like many far better paid and more heralded players, the 26-year-old lefty has helped save New York’s season from oblivion, and in doing so, “Nasty Nestor” has carved himself a place in the majors while earning cult status.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: 5 Takeaways from the Yankees 4th consecutive loss

After losing three in a row, the New York Yankees hoped to right the ship last night at Angels Stadium. However, the Tampa Bay Rays keep winning, so the Yankees couldn’t afford to lose more games. In the effort, the Yankees sent Jameson Taillon to the mound to face the Angel’s Jaime Barria. The Yankees’ had won Taillon’s last eight starts. But, unfortunately, last night, the Yankees lost their 4th game 6-4.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles take combined no-hitter into 7th inning, bounce back from blown lead to beat Yankees, 4-3

NEW YORK — The Orioles lost their combined no-hit bid in the seventh, then their lead in the eighth. They won anyway. After an infield single spoiled their shot at history and New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo hit a game-tying two-run home run in the eighth, Pedro Severino’s sacrifice fly off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth gave Baltimore a series-evening 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.
MLBtheScore

Yankees' Cole exits in 4th inning vs. Blue Jays with hamstring injury

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole was escorted off the field by a trainer in the fourth inning of Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees later announced Cole exited with left hamstring tightness. "It's tough to say right now," Cole said of missing his next start due...
MLBnumberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka behind the plate for Yankees on Tuesday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Higashioka will man the catching position after Gary Sanchez was given the night off against their rivals. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Steven Matz, our models project Higashioka to score 8.0...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees swept by the Blue Jays, six losses in a row

This was the last game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays tonight, and the Yankees hoped to capture a win and save being shut out in the series. The Yankees have lost all three of their games against the Jays and two losses from the Orioles for 5 straight losses when fighting to hold on to a wild card slot in the AL East. The Yankees pitted Nestor Cortes Jr. against Jose Berrios. Unfortunately, the Yankees lost the game 6-4 for their sixth consecutive loss.
MLBMLB

Yankees slip to 2nd Wild Card spot

NEW YORK -- The way the Yankees are playing these days, one wonders if they are going to play in the postseason in October. They now have lost five straight games after losing to the Blue Jays, 6-3, on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees are now a half-game...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Brett Gardner: Pops seventh homer

Gardner went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jays. He accounted for all the Yankees' offense with a fifth-inning blast off Alek Manoah. Gardner has started eight of the last 10 games and has hit marginally better over that stretch, slashing .259/.355/.370, but on the year he's still only batting .217 with seven homers, five steals, 29 RBI and 39 runs through 375 plate appearances.
MLBPosted by
InsideThePinstripes

Yankees' Zack Britton Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

Zack Britton’s time with the Yankees could be over. On Thursday, Aaron Boone announced that Britton underwent Tommy John surgery to reconstruct and repair the UCL in his left elbow. Along with this procedure, Britton also had a bone chip removed from his elbow as well. Although the Yankees initially...

