David Spade Calls Out Cancel Culture, Says Comedy Isn’t as Funny Anymore

By Jennifer Shea
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=186OKH_0bmmmUgS00

“Saturday Night Live” alum David Spade is weighing in on cancel culture, and he’s not a fan.

Spade recently held forth for TMZ at LAX, where he told a photographer he worries about jokes he’s told in the past and waters down his comedy act now to avoid the cancel culture mob.

“I worry about my last standup set!” Spade, 57, told TMZ. “I try to do stuff that’s a little rough around the edges. That’s the whole idea. And then if someone picks it up I guess I just cross my fingers and say it’s under the guise of comedy. My whole life is. Like everything I say is basically for a joke. So, f— it.”

David Spade Says He’s Turned into ‘Marlon Blando’

In his remarks at LAX, Spade mourned the demise of edgy comedy, saying it hits close to home for him. He knows the fear of cancel culture has seeped into his own comedy, making it less biting than it might otherwise be.

“I’m pulling from the same seven jokes we’re all allowed to use,” Spade said. “I just turn into Marlon Blando. That’s what they want. They don’t want you to shake the tree and I like guys that are still doing it and some people are just grandfathered in and they get to do it. So I’m glad there’s comics still doing it.”

Spade also opened up to Variety about cancel culture last month in the context of his brief hosting stint on “The Bachelor.” He said they gave him leeway to poke fun at the show, a welcome bit of breathing room in these times.

“It’s very dicey. It’s very tricky,” Spade said of trying to do comedy when wokeness is trendy. “You used to have to say anything to go as far as you could, to push the envelope, to get attention, and people would be like, ‘I like this guy. He’s pushing it.’ And in comedy clubs, audiences really appreciate that… Now you say the one wrong move and you’re canceled. It’s a very tough world out there.”

Spade’s ‘Bachelor’ Stint Was Not All Fun and Games

While David Spade seems to have genuinely enjoyed hosting “The Bachelor,” his time in Mexico was not all lighthearted fun. He could handle the cameras. He could handle the flak from opinionated “Bachelor” viewers. What he couldn’t handle was the crabs.

“When I went to the bathroom, there were crabs,” Spade recounted to E! News. “You can just hear them running. It’s terrifying. I don’t want to hang out with them. I don’t know what crabs can do. They can stand, they can go sideways, everything’s bad about them.

“And there’s more than you think,” he added. “One fell off the wall on me. One fell off the ceiling, I’m like this is a haunted house. I tell people, they’re like, ‘Never would have stayed one night.’”

