CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees: 3 free agent busts fans should be glad NYY didn’t sign

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 30: Jon Lester #31 of the St. Louis Cardinals walks across the field in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) OK, maybe every New York Yankees fan isn’t...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Lester
Person
Brian Cashman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyy#Nyy#The St Louis Cardinals#The Cincinnati Reds#Every New York Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Reeling Yankees’ No. 1 issue isn’t bats or Aroldis Chapman | 4 takeaways

There’s just no figuring out these Yankees, unless you accept that they’re going to be really good for a few weeks, really bad for a stretch and then do it all over again. It’s been that way all season long, and considering how awful Aaron Boone’s crew often looked going 41-41 in the first half and of late losing nine of their last 11, it’s amazing that they’re still 17 over .500 after Wednesday night’s 6-3 loss to the fast-charging Toronto Blue Jays.
MLBNew York Post

Gerrit Cole injury should be a panic-inducing moment for Yankee fans

Gerrit Cole made a half-hearted attempt to field the throw to the plate, and then pointed to the home dugout with his index finger and gestured for help. Cole looked down at the grass and then back into the dugout, just in case his manager missed his first SOS. You...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees, Blue Jays lineups Wednesday | Gleyber Torres sits again, DJ LeMahieu in 5-hole; Luis Gil on mound (9/8/21)

The Yankees summoned in their ace in the hole from Triple-A to start Wednesday night when they try to avoid their first five-game losing streak since April. Rookie right-hander Luis Gil, who didn’t allow a run over 15 2/3 innings in his first three Major League starts, is back to face the Toronto Blue Jays, who took the first two games of a four-game set.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 Blue Jays stars NYY should’ve gotten instead

Gee, it sure has been fun watching the Toronto Blue Jays teach the New York Yankees how to play the game of baseball these past few days, huh? Riveting. To be perfectly fair, all of you should’ve seen this coming. The Yankees have been a roller coaster unlike any other in 2021, while the Jays have been monumentally unlucky throughout this campaign. Have they lost a few close games that made you question whether this would be “their year” or not? Sure. But the run differential doesn’t lie; Toronto sits at a remarkable +143, while the Yankees, Red Sox and A’s have combined for a +146 mark. All the other teams in the Wild Card chase, combined, are about as impressively punishing as the Jays. It was only a matter of time before they made a sustained run — though we would’ve much rather the clock run out on them first.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: Zack Britton’s complicated surgery situation leaves NYY in limbo

Jun 25, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Zack Britton (53) walks off the field after an apparent injury during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports. Zack Britton’s trying 2021 season still has not come to...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: At what point should fans be concerned about Joey Gallo trade?

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 26: Joey Gallo #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during the game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on August 26, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) We can chalk it up to bad luck, but how many times have...
MLBESPN

Are the New York Yankees for real? What you should -- and shouldn't -- believe

The Bronx Bombers rode an 11-game winning streak into this current series with the Oakland A's, one of their chief rivals for an American League wild-card spot. It was their longest winning streak since 1985, and, along the way, they had swept a series with the Red Sox to pass Boston in the AL East and take hold of the wild-card lead.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: The one where they didn’t play

Hey folks, normally these posts don’t have much input from us editors aside from small comments. However, I figured it would be reasonable to preamble a little bit because, as you’re about to see, there isn’t anything to recap from the minors today. Hurricane season is a real doozy, and trying to fit the final stretch of this year’s minor league games into it is going to have days where not everyone gets their turn.
MLBwmleader.com

Yankees lose to Blue Jays for fifth straight defeat

There’s only one player on the Yankees who has won a title in The Bronx, and Brett Gardner had a blunt message for his teammates after another loss on Wednesday night bumped them down into the second wild-card spot, behind the Red Sox. “We just haven’t been playing good baseball,’’...
MLBFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Officially Inducted Into Baseball Hall of Fame

Today is a day New York Yankees fans have been eagerly anticipating for a couple of decades at this point. It was supposed to happen in 2020 however it was delayed another year due to COVID-19 but finally The Captain; Derek Jeter has been formally inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame here in Cooperstown.
MLBBirmingham Star

Blue Jays knock Yankees from top wild card with 7th straight win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered in the ninth inning after Teoscar Hernandez hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the seventh as the Toronto Blue Jays ran their winning streak to seven games Wednesday night with a 6-3 victory over the host New York Yankees. With the loss, the Yankees...

Comments / 0

Community Policy