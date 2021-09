Penn State won its season-opener last week, defeating Wisconsin, 16-10, to move up from 19th to 11th in the AP poll. CAN’T SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE? CLICK HERE. For the 2022-2023 season, the Nittany Lions will be welcoming CD East football star receiver/safety Mehki Flowers to their roster. Last Thursday, Flowers helped lead his team to their first win of the season in a late 28-21 comeback win over Warwick despite losing their starting quarterback, Tony Powell. The team now stands at 1-1 as it prepares to take on a 2-0 Cedar Cliff team tonight at Landis Field.