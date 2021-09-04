Orlando City’s Joey DeZart adds versatility to Lions defensive midfield

Orlando City faced a hurdle three weeks ago when defensive midfielders Sebas Méndez, Uri Rosell and Andrés Perea suffered injuries within a handful of days.

Coach Oscar Pareja expects the most from his midfield. The coach played midfield for 18 years in Colombia and MLS, earning the nickname El Generalito — “the little general” — for his demanding presence.

Now, Orlando City players describe their coach as a “perfectionist” when critiquing his former position. The defensive midfield duo — known as a double pivot — is the crux of the coach’s system.

With three of his top options sidelined, Pareja turned to second-year midfielder Joey DeZart to fill in next to Júnior Urso.

A starter for three weeks, DeZart has grown into his critical role to help the Lions cede only one goal in three games heading into their home game Saturday night against Columbus.

“Our positioning in those situations makes the difference [in] the game,” DeZart said. “We know it comes down to us.”

In a double pivot, the defensive midfield pair works evenly to link the defense and offense. When one midfielder pushes up into the attack, the other drops and rotates to cover the open channel.

This symmetrical rotation requires chemistry and communication. For a player like DeZart, stepping in midseason posed a challenge to quickly mold himself into a partnership with Urso.

DeZart, who only played 373 minutes as a rookie, already has surpassed that this season. Pareja has been confident in DeZart regardless of professional experience.

“He’s always there,” Pareja said. “He’s always asking, always working, trying to improve. He doesn’t get much minutes but you see that when we need him, he is ready.”

DeZart’s growth is visible on the pitch, although not as striking on the stat sheet. His most important trait is precise distribution, completing nearly 91% of his passes this season.

After struggling with on-ball hesitation as a rookie, DeZart is making quicker decisions as he settles into the speed of the game.

Improved quickness in distribution allows DeZart to begin making longer passes, connecting with wing players like Benji Michel to spring transition plays or break through high lines of pressure.

Even when DeZart makes mistakes, Urso said the young midfielder’s work ethic helps him recover.

“I prefer to play with young players like [DeZart] because they will run like crazy,” Urso said. “Sometimes I will get tired, so I can make him run for me.”

Breaking into a starting role is a tall task for any Lion in DeZart’s position.

Urso and Méndez quickly established themselves as the dominant starting pair. Méndez is midway through a breakout performance for Orlando City and Ecuador this season, and his pairing with Urso provides a balance of brutal and clinical force in front of the backline.

Perea offers an offensively buoyant variation for the position while Pareja lauds Rosell’s experience and calm on the ball.

With these four players ahead of him, it could be easy for DeZart to get buried in the depth chart but he’s finding his own way to stand out.

After his contribution to the team’s last two shutouts, Pareja praised his “personality on the ball” and growth on the pitch. DeZart said those performances gave him an additional lift of confidence.

“[Pareja] just tells me to every everybody has a role to play,” DeZart said. “He just tells me to keep on pushing, forget about errors. ... I know that things will click. I know I’m capable of doing it.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com .