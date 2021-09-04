CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee commit DE Venson Sneed of Winter Park will miss Boone game

By Chris Hays, Orlando Sentinel
Winter Park’s Venson Sneed, strong-side defensive end, prepares for a play against Dr. Phillips High School at the spring high school football jamboree on May 17, 2021. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel

Winter Park defensive end/offensive tackle Venson Sneed will miss this week’s big matchup with Boone after suffering what he termed “a mild concussion” during the Wildcats’ loss to Lake Mary on Friday night.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Tennessee commit was injured on a play during which he took on a blind-side hit from a Lake Mary player. The hit, which was about 20 yards from the play as Sneed was trailing, came after Lake Mary’s Isaac Peters snagged an interception and was running toward the end zone.

The contact, which drew a penalty, put Sneed on the ground for about 10 minutes before he walked off on his own power. The scene caused some concern, briefly, and his mother even rushed to the field to see if he was OK.

“I didn’t even see the person who hit me. I just remember that he hit me [on the ear hole] of my helmet,” Sneed said. “I was far away from the play and I was kind of like walking, but I didn’t want to get yelled at so I just started jogging and the next thing you know I got hit.”

Long-time Winter Park athletic trainer Elaine Judy tended to Sneed on the field and determined he would not re-enter in the second half. The hit happened on the final play of the first half.

“She already said she’s not gonna let me play Friday,” Sneed said Saturday. “It’s really unfortunate because that’s against Leyton Nelson, [Boone’s] big tackle [who is committed to UCF]. I was looking forward to that since I saw the schedule come out.”

Sneed will get a bit of refuge from football on Sunday as his family celebrates his 18th birthday.

“They’re gonna start marinating some meats for tomorrow and they’re gonna cook up some food today,” Sneed said.

Sneed is the 20th ranked player in the Sentinel’s Central Florida Super60. He could play either side of the line of scrimmage in college and time will determine where Tennessee sees him fitting best.

