Why Max Ophüls Is Responsible for Your Favorite Filmmakers’ Dazzling Long Takes

An elaborately choreographed and perfectly executed long take is pure catnip for many filmmakers and cinephiles out there. Seeing the camera glide along for minutes on end, whether it be following Henry and Karen Hill (Ray Liotta and Lorraine Bracco) through the back halls and kitchen of the Copacabana nightclub in Goodfellas. Or tracking a car as it crosses the border between the United States and Mexico with a bomb in the trunk in Touch of Evil, it gives the audience the simultaneous thrills of pulling us along in the story and wondering how in the world they even achieved that shot. With the prevalence of digital cameras and computer automated equipment, these tracking shots and long takes have become even more elaborate, often to the point of filmmakers doing them just for the sake of it, regardless if they are effective for the moment or not. Even whole films are shot entirely in one take, such as Sebastian Schipper’s 2015 film Victoria, or made to look as if they are one take through digital trickery, like Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Best Picture winner Birdman.