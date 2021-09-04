Album Review: Fleece – Stunning and Atrocious
After a long four years of pure radio silence, Fleece finally released their third studio album, Stunning and Atrocious, under their very own Fleece music record. The band comes in strong with a more refined ambient tone that feels like a warm spring breeze. The album is full of lead singer Matthew Rogers dreamy vocals that fans are ever so familiar with in previous records. All the while, the music behind him ebbs and flows with psychedelic synths, spacial and heavenly guitar delays, all kept in time with soft yet poignant percussion.music.mxdwn.com
