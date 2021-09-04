CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Album Review: Fleece – Stunning and Atrocious

By Ani Khajadourian
mxdwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long four years of pure radio silence, Fleece finally released their third studio album, Stunning and Atrocious, under their very own Fleece music record. The band comes in strong with a more refined ambient tone that feels like a warm spring breeze. The album is full of lead singer Matthew Rogers dreamy vocals that fans are ever so familiar with in previous records. All the while, the music behind him ebbs and flows with psychedelic synths, spacial and heavenly guitar delays, all kept in time with soft yet poignant percussion.

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lead Guitar#Electric Guitar#Studio Album#Acoustic Guitar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Beauty & Fashionmxdwn.com

Emma Ruth Rundle Unveils Emotional New Song “Return” Announces Upcoming Album Engine Of Hell For November

Everyone handles grief and pain differently, some shut down, some need to process their feelings by talking and then there are some people who use this thunderstorm of emotions and turn it in something so moving and so beautiful. With her newest release “Return,” Emma Ruth Rundle shows the world once again how she transforms some of the deepest darkest feelings a human can have, into something breathtaking.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

27 New Songs Out Today

CLINIC - "I CAN'T STAND THE RAIN" (ANN PEEBLES COVER) A totally unlikely cover, Clinic have put their drony signature spin on Ann Peebles 1973 soul classic (that was famously sampled on Missy Elliott's "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)"). It fights right in on Clinic's new "tropical" album Fantasy Island that's out October 22 on Domino.
Rock MusicPosted by
Variety

Metallica’s Black Album Sees a New Dawn with 53 (Count ‘Em!) Celebrity Covers in ‘The Metallica Blacklist’: Album Review

Go ahead: make the “None more black” Spinal Tap joke when it comes to Metallica’s eponymously titled 1991 album. It wasn’t just the cover but the band’s melodic nihilism that made that dopey dig unironic. And it’s Metallica’s bleak romanticism and the mainstreaming of its intricate thrash-speed aesthetic that make the so-called “Black Album” worth mega-celebrating now, with a 30th anniversary remaster (complete with hundreds of studio outtakes and live rarities) and a separate tribute package featuring 53 artists of all stripes reinterpreting morose metal’s gleaming twilight. The super-deluxe “Metallica” is a handsome kit for obsessive fans as it features everything...
Musicmovieboozer.com

Patrick Ames: The Virtualistics (Album Review)

Passion is what you’ll get plenty of in Patrick Ames’ The Virtualistics. Recorded during the pandemic and virtually, the themes of each of the eight songs vary, but you will hear the heart and devotion Ames put into the album. You get a little of everything on The Virtualistics. The...
Musiceaglenationonline.com

Review: Drake, Kanye West release solid albums

Over the past week, two of the arguably most anticipated albums in the rap music industry have dropped. Kanye West’s “Donda” and Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” are both topping Apple Music’s Top Songs charts and are No. 1 and No. 2 on the Top Albums charts. “Certified Lover Boy” dropped just five days after “Donda,” which added to the existing drama between the rappers. Fans online have been debating which album is better but also judging the character of each artist.
Musicthepostathens.com

Album Review: ‘Donda’ stands as an imperfect but strong album

The tortured artist is one of the longest standing tropes in popular culture. This character is someone who excels in his/her field but battles inner demons who are as consuming as the character’s art is brilliant. The tortured artist exemplifies the idea that great art comes from great suffering, or in simpler terms, no pain, no gain.
Musicmxdwn.com

Tricky Unveils New Collaborative Project Lonely Guest Announces Album For October

British producer Tricky released a track titled “Pre War Tension” a couple months back under the name Lonely Guest, a collaboration with IDLES’ Joe Talbot and Polish singer Marta Złakowska. Today, Tricky announced that Lonely Guest is a collaborative project of his conception, and the artist will be releasing a self-titled album Lonely Guest in October full of more collaborations. The conception came around the time that Tricky’s tour for his latest solo álbum Fall To Pieces was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic. Without touring, lots of artists have been at a loss with how to create, and working on the collaborations they’ve been talking about for years definitely seems to be the right solution.
TV Showsmxdwn.com

Rick And Morty Season Finale Features New Melodic Tennis Song “Borrowed Time”

The last episode of Rick and Morty aired on September 5th at 11 PM, and in the final scene, viewers also got to hear “Borrowed Time” a song by Tennis. The husband-wife duo wrote “Borrowed Time” for the Rick and Morty finale, and encapsulated the end of the show so many have come to love. “I’ve got to do what’s right for me… thought we’d go on, you by my side, forever,” she sings, as the melody is exactly what you’d expect to hear from a TV shows ending.
Musicmxdwn.com

Maxo Kream And Tyler, the Creator Share Bold New Song “Big Persona”

Maxo Kream features Tyler, the Creator in his new single “Big Persona.” The song drops with an accompanying music video, which shows Maxo Kream and Tyler, the Creator indulging in the “big” life, expensive cars, jewelry, and all. “Big Persona” is about exactly that, the high life with the big rollers. Tyler, the Creator raps, “Big money, big cars, big jewels… Big dreaming, big business, big riskin’, big winning, big living,” as they show of their riches throughout the video. The video shows the rappers driving around in a Rolls Royce, known to have starting prices of around half a million dollars.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Thoughtcrimes Announce Reissue of Tap Night For October 2021 Release

Long Island-based hardcore band Thoughtcrimes has announced that they will be reissuing their critically acclaimed debut EP, Tap Night, on October 8 via Pure Noise Records. The six-song album includes two previously unreleased tracks called “Wedlock Waltz” and “Misery’s A Muse” which was also released today along with a hand-drawn, animated video created by Rymer’s brother, Tom and artist Riley Schmidt.
Musicmxdwn.com

Lee Ranaldo Announces New Album In Virus Times For November 2021 Release

Legendary guitarist and Sonic Youth co-founder Lee Ranaldo has announced a new album titled In Virus Times. Set to drop on November 22, this 22-minute piece will release on vinyl and digital. The record is available for pre-order now. The new project showcases Ranaldo’s multifaceted artistic talents. Side A contains...
Rock MusicSpin

30 Artists Reflect on Metallica’s Black Album Turning 30

These days, Metallica’s self-titled fifth LP (aka the Black Album) is hailed as a bona fide classic. Quite admirable, considering how upon its 1991 release date, diehard fans spread buyer’s remorse faster than COVID. In this writer’s tenure as a surly clerk for a mall-based record-store chain, he remembers the true believers complaining about everything from the shortened song lengths to James Hetfield’s lyrics to uber-producer Bob Rock’s framing of their heavy metal hellions. Back then, insufferable customers got their cash refunds while others continued to bitch like mad with the subtext that “maybe it would grow on me.”
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Eddie Vedder preps solo album ‘Earthling’ (listen to “Long Way”)

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has shared "Long Way," the first single from his upcoming solo album, titled Earthling. It's a collaboration with Andrew Watt, who has worked with everyone from Miley Cyrus and Post Malone to Lana Del Rey and Ozzy Osbourne, and the song also features co-writing credits from Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer. It's got a Tom Petty vibe to it and you can watch the lyric video below.
Musicmxdwn.com

Spiritualized’s Jason Pierce Says The Band Will Release A New Album in 2022

Jason Pierce of Spiritualized has let fans know that a new Spiritualized album will be released in 2022. According to Brooklyn Vegan, Pierce had sat down with Aquarium Drunkard and hinted at the album while initially discussing the reissues of the band’s first four albums this year by Fat Possum. “Early next year” is what Pierce said after being asked what he is currently working on right now. “It’s a Spiritualized record as well. That seems like a weird kind of accomplishment,” he continued. The new album will be their ninth album, following their 2018 high-fidelity ranked LP And Nothing Hurt.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Papa Roach Unleash Aggressive New Song ‘Kill the Noise’

Papa Roach have had it up to here! That much is evident with their aggressive new song "Kill The Noise" that is coming from their forthcoming album that's expected to arrive in early 2022. While Chester Bennington's "Shut up!" in "One Step Closer" remains the bar for belting that aggressive...
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Mastodon Announces New Album Hushed and Grim For October 2021 Release

The Grammy Award-winning metal band Mastodon has announced their upcoming album Hushed and Grim which is set to release on October 29. Hushed and Grim is the group’s highly anticipated ninth full-length album marking Mastodon’s first double album and newest record since their 2017 release Emperor of Sand. The metal...
Rock MusicReading Eagle

Rock Music Menu: Metallica’s ‘Black Album’ gets reissue treatment

Last month marked the 30th anniversary of not just the biggest metal release in history, but one of the best-selling albums of all time in Metallica’s eponymous 1991 LP, commonly referred to as ‘The Black Album.’ Now, the Bay Area based titans of hard rock are celebrating this Friday with a new edition of the record along with a tribute to the album by more than 50 artists from a variety of genres.

Comments / 0

Community Policy