Album Review: Fleece – Stunning and Atrocious

Jason Pierce of Spiritualized has let fans know that a new Spiritualized album will be released in 2022. According to Brooklyn Vegan, Pierce had sat down with Aquarium Drunkard and hinted at the album while initially discussing the reissues of the band’s first four albums this year by Fat Possum. “Early next year” is what Pierce said after being asked what he is currently working on right now. “It’s a Spiritualized record as well. That seems like a weird kind of accomplishment,” he continued. The new album will be their ninth album, following their 2018 high-fidelity ranked LP And Nothing Hurt.