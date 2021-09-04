Produce fresh from the garden | Tony Tomeo

I’ve got a Nagi feeling about this… Natural and Horticultural History. Human desires can be capricious and plants can fall in and out of vogue. Somewhat surprisingly, things as long-lived as landscape trees have different levels of merit based on the era of their planting. One tree that was popular in Central Florida decades ago, fell out of favor, but is now enjoying renewed popularity is Nagei nagi – otherwise known as the nagi tree, Asian bayberry, broadleaf podocarpus, or nagi podocarpus. Although no longer classified as a “true Podocarpus,” it remains within the Podocarpaceae family, and is somewhat of a outlier of biogeography since this family tends to be more linked to the Southern Hemisphere. With lush, dark green leaves, it looks like a broadleaf or angiosperm or even a monocot like an orchid at first glance, however.