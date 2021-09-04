CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

3 Great Studio Shaft Anime You May Have Missed

By David Lynn
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHAFT is one of the most prolific anime studios in the business today. Founded in 1975 and co-producing or helming full TV productions in some capacity since the 90s, they really made their mark in the mid-00s as director Akiyuki Shinbo started making his trademark minimalist yet striking animation the studio's house style. From there they became a name any anime fan could recognize, with cult hits like Sayonara Zetsubou-Sensei to classics like Monogatari and the renowned Puella Magi Madoka Magica, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. They've produced many other anime over the years, though, some of which may have gone under your radar - here's a few of the best ones to check out for yourself.

collider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Shaft#Mid 00s#Recruit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Related
ComicsComicBook

Major Shaft Anime Announces Delay to 2022

When it comes to anime, there are some shows fans cannot wait to see. Titles like Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen season two are on that list, but those heavy-hitters are not alone. It turns out there are others on the list, but one of Studio Shaft's projects is getting pushed back to 2022.
Comicsthenerdstash.com

Studio MAPPA to Animate Dance Dance Danseur Anime

Studio MAPPA (Attack on Titan Season 4) is taking on the task of creating an anime adaptation of George Asakura’s Dance Dance Danseur. The studio is taking on another anime series under their belt. The show’s producers announced the anime adaptation on Twitter. While this is not George’s first adaptation, this is the first animated adaptation for one of his manga. Munehisa Sakai (Zombie Land Saga, Sailor Moon Crystal, Yuri!!! On Ice) is directing the series. Hitomi Hasegawa, who has a large number of high-range credits, will provide the anime character’s designs.
ComicsAnime News Network

The Heike Story TV Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists

Hitsujibungaku performs opening, agraph feat. ANI performs ending. The anime will begin streaming on Fuji TV's FOD service in Japan on September 15 at 24:00 (effectively, September 16 at midnight) and abroad through bilibili. The anime will also premiere on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block in January 2022. Funimation will begin streaming the anime on September 15.
MoviesGamespot

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: 20 Easter Eggs And References You May Have Missed

Shang-Chi is finally here and it's packed full of references to Marvel comics, the MCU, and pop culture. How many did yo. The latest Phase 4 movie in the MCU has finally arrived and while you won't be able to stream it on Disney+ any time soon, fans and critics alike are raving about this exciting new chapter, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie introduces us to the titular Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and his friend Katy (Awkwafina) as they face off against Shang-Chi's mysterious past--or, more specifically, his dangerous father, Wenwu (Tony Leung) who has apparently been operating as an immortal villain in the MCU for hundreds upon hundreds of years.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Lady Gaga Fans Will Be Floored When They See the Pop Star's Super Tall Platform Boots

Lady Gaga continued to sport the highest of heels yesterday when she was photographed in New York City wearing Pleaser Shoes’ 8-inch white platform boots. The singer wore a sporty outfit overall, pairing a pastel blue Marc Jacobs bandeau top with the brand’s matching high-waisted bike shorts. She accessorized with Dita sunglasses, Jennifer Fisher gold hoops, and a white Mark Cross micro bag.
PhotographyWashington Post

These ‘gut-wrenching, scary, spectacular’ photos capture 9/11’s trauma

The sound, a colossal crashing, a chilling vibration — “the loudest, most horrible sound I’d ever heard” — pulled Lyle Owerko out of his apartment on Broadway in Lower Manhattan, onto the street, where his other senses came under assault: The smell — acrid, industrial. The sight — strangely cinematic yet too frighteningly real. The sky was a rich, lush blue; the air, crisp and inviting that morning, was now rapidly souring.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey breaks out of her comfort zone to create a raw, untouchable pop project. Singer and songwriter Ashley Frangipane, known by her stage name Halsey, released her fourth studio album with Capitol Records titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Not only does the name speak volumes on behalf of its content, but the album cover conveys boldness and womanhood. Halsey displays exactly that throughout the 13-track project.
MoviesCollider

Watch: Chris Hemsworth Begins His Workout For 'Extraction 2', Will Presumably Beat Up More Children

Chris Hemsworth is gearing up for Netflix's Extraction sequel, and his latest Instagram video shows the intense workout he's completing to get into top shape. A sequel was greenlit for Extraction back in May of 2020, and as evidenced by Hemsworth starting trianing, filming set to begin relatively soon. If this workout is any indication, Hemsworth and producers Joe and Anthony Russo are planning an action-packed and intense film for the streaming service.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Netflix series that lost 50% of its audience, but is still the most watched in the United States according to Nielsen

The audience meter Nielsen presented in the last hours a new update of its weekly report, in which they reveal which were the most viewed productions in a certain time. The data that is shared is based on viewers and viewers of the streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Hulu. These are figures that arrive almost a month late, since these streams do not publish their official numbers.
TV SeriesCollider

'The Equalizer': Season 2 Trailer Has Queen Latifah Going Jessica Jones on Bad Guys

Just eight months after the premiere of Season 1, The Equalizer is coming back. Fans will be happy to know that Season 2 premieres this October, and a trailer for the new season has been released online. The series starring Queen Latifah brought excellent numbers in ratings for CBS, becoming the number one scripted show on television on Sunday nights, drawing in over 14 million viewers weekly, according to CBS. This is why the network was quick to renew it for a new season, just four episodes in back in March.
Los Angeles, CAaustinvisuals.com

Independent Animation Studios Los Angeles

Looking for an independent Animation Studio? You’re in the right place. AustinVisuals.com is one of the best, most reliable, low-cost independent animation studio around. We have 21 artists, have been around since 2007. With over 10 years of experience, Austin Visuals 3D Animation Studio handles all kinds of animated productions such as:
Musicbeatportal.com

The 7 Best Mainstage Tracks On Beatport You May Have Missed

Our expert curation team brings you the best tracks on Beatport you may have missed. This time featuring BLK RSE, Donkong, Kitone, Choujaa and more. I love any track that reminds me of the golden era of big room, when Swedish House Mafia ruled the scene and raver girls still wore fluffies to festivals. Choujaa’s “Over You” via TurnItUp Muzik achieves a supreme vibe with so few elements that it’s quite impressive. This tune is a clear demonstration of the idea that less is more — I can only imagine how I’d react if I heard this one during a peak-hour festival set.

Comments / 0

Community Policy