3 Great Studio Shaft Anime You May Have Missed

SHAFT is one of the most prolific anime studios in the business today. Founded in 1975 and co-producing or helming full TV productions in some capacity since the 90s, they really made their mark in the mid-00s as director Akiyuki Shinbo started making his trademark minimalist yet striking animation the studio's house style. From there they became a name any anime fan could recognize, with cult hits like Sayonara Zetsubou-Sensei to classics like Monogatari and the renowned Puella Magi Madoka Magica, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. They've produced many other anime over the years, though, some of which may have gone under your radar - here's a few of the best ones to check out for yourself.